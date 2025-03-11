Supreme Court Upholds Election of Ondo State

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, challenging the qualification of Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, to contest the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

In a unanimous verdict by the Apex Court’s panel of justices, Justice Garba Lawal who read the lead judgment maintained that the appeal was baseless, frivolous and lacking in merit.

The apex court upheld the concurrent judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal on the disputed qualifications.

Ajayi the appellant had sought to nullify Aiyedatiwa’s victory, accusing the governor’s deputy, Olayide Owolabi Adelami of forgery, impersonation, and using a false identity.

The appeal which was a pre-election matter was statute-barred as the suit was filed at the Federal High Court, out of time.