Nigeria and China Unite to Boost Tourism and Creative Sectors

March 11, 2025
Nigeria and China are set to collaborate on a partnership to boost the tourism and creative sectors.
The partnership aims to strengthen ties between the two nations, unlocking new opportunities for growth, innovation, and cultural exchange.
This collaboration will allow Nigerian artists to tap into the Chinese market, where there is a growing demand for Nigerian music.The partnership will also focus on tech development, including animation, incubation programs for young creatives, and streamlined visa processes for stakeholders in tourism and the creative sectors.

Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, welcomed the partnership proposal, assuring China of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to expanding bilateral ties and economic growth.

With the creative sector contributing 4% to Nigeria’s economy and a target of $100 billion in investment, this partnership is expected to yield significant benefits for both nations.

