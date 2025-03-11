International Day of Women Judges: Sulaiman-Ibrahim Hails Women In Judiciary, Celebrates Their Resilience

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has commended the courage and resilience of women in the judiciary arm of government as the world commemorates the International Day of Women Judges.

The minister noted that their significant contributions towards achieving gender equality and other invaluable contributions to the judicial insitution are deeply appreciated.

The statement signed on her behalf by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, on Monday reads in parts.

:”Today, we celebrate the International Day of Women Judges, a momentous occasion that recognizes the invaluable contributions of women judges around the world. These trailblazing women have broken down barriers, defied stereotypes, and paved the way for future generations of women in the judiciary.

“I acknowledge the significant progress made towards achieving gender equality in the judiciary, but also recognize that there is still much work to be done.

” Women’s representation in the judiciary is key to ensuring that courts represent their citizens, address their concerns, and hand down sound judgments.

“As we mark this day, I reaffirm my commitment to developing and implementing appropriate and effective national strategies and plans for the advancement of women in judicial justice systems and institutions at all levels.

” I celebrate the courage, resilience, and determination of women judges who have overcome countless obstacles to achieve their goals. We honor their commitment to upholding the rule of law, promoting justice, and protecting the rights of all individuals, particularly women and girls.

“Let us continue to work together to create a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable judiciary that reflects the values of justice, equality, and human rights. Happy International Day of Women Judges.”