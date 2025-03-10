Troops Of Joint Taskforce North East Operation Hadin Kai Rescue 75 People

Seventy five persons comprising men, women and children have successfully been rescued at sambisa forest general area of Borno state.

This followed ongoing efforts by troops of Joint Taskforce North East Operation Hadin Kai.

Deputy Theatre Commander Joint Taskforce North East Operation Hadin Kai, Brigadier General Anthony Okpodo maintained that the war against insurgency and other related activities are not insurmountable and reiterated commitment to sustain the onslaught against all adversaries of peace towards restoring normalcy to the theater.