Nigerian Navy Delta Sanity II Operations Feb 2025 Success Score Card

The Nigerian Navy has released a Scorecard of activities under operation Delta Sanity II in February 2025 in the South South.

Successful operations include the interception of several boats carrying illegally refined oil and the closure of illegal refineries in Egbema West of Rivers State, Ojumole, Ilaje LGA Ondo state and Bayelsa State.

The Nigerian Navy has consistently thwarted numerous efforts of crude oil thieves since the launch of Operation Delta Sanity II on 30th December, 2024. These successes have contributed positively to the increase in Nigeria’s crude oil output says the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission Gbenga Komolafe, who recently stated that Nigeria’s daily production has risen to about 1.75 million barrels per day, attributed to the effectiveness of Operation DELTA SANITY.