JAMB Registers 2.03 Million Candidates At The Close Of 2025 UTME Registrations

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially closed registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to JAMB, the registration process, which commenced on February 3, 2025, saw a total of 2,030,627 candidates successfully completed their registration. These candidates are now set to participate in the UTME, scheduled for April 25, 2025.

This figure does not include candidates who registered to take the examination at foreign centers.

Additionally, 200,115 candidates have expressed interest in sitting for the optional mock UTME, scheduled for April 5, 2025. Among them, 630 candidates have registered for the trial mock examination, which will also take place on the same date.