El-Rufai Joins SDP

Former Kaduna State Governor and founding member of the All Progressives Congress, Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives party, APC to Social Democratic Party. SDP

El-Rufai disclosed this in a press statement released on his X handle on Monday.

Our correspondent Mohammed Umar Ajingi reports that, the former Kaduna state governor says he had already submitted his resignation letter from the ruling party, in his ward office after consultations with his mentors, colleagues, and loyalists who advised him to settle for SDP in preparation for the 2027 general election.