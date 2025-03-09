China’s President on International Women’s Day 2025

The year 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the historic 1995 World Conference on Women, held in Beijing. The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted during that conference, became a milestone in the global pursuit of gender equality.

As the world marks international women’s day, President Xi Jinping extends an invitation to global leaders for a high-level meeting on ender equality and women’s empowerment later in the year, 2025’

Diplomatic Correspondent, Patricia Esami – Lubba tells us more.