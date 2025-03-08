IWD: Musawa Salutes Nigerian Women,Lauds Okonjo-Iweala, Others on Forbes Award

Today, March 8, 2025, marks International Women’s Day, a global celebration of women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. In Nigeria,Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, joins the global community in celebrating Nigerian women’s strength, resilience, and creativity.

The Minister congratulates Nigerian women who were honoured at the 2025 Forbes Women Africa Awards, including Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Tiwa Savage, recipient of the Media Icon Award. Other notable awardees include Arunma Oteh, Nissi Ogulu, Hephzibah Akinwale, and Eniola Shokunbi.

These exceptional individuals demonstrate the excellence that African women are known for.

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy is committed to supporting and empowering women in the arts, culture, and creative sectors.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Invest in Women. Accelerate Action”, emphasizing the need to address systemic barriers and biases that women face.