First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s Message on Int’l Women’s Days

March 8, 2025
Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has called on women to endeavor to lift each other up, one woman at a time.

This is in her message commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.

Extolling the strength and achievements of all women and girls across Nigeria and the world, the First Lady says the theme for the celebration, “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” serves as a powerful reminder of the need to reaffirm commitment to building a society where every woman and girl can thrive, free from discrimination and limitations.

She notes that it is time for women to make this happen, urging them to stand up and play their part.

