President Tinubu Mourns Renowned Writer Mabel Segun

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family of Ms Mabel Segun on the passing of the celebrated writer.

In a statement by Bayo Onanuga Special Adviser to the President, Information & Strategy, “the President also commiserates with literary community members, friends, and fans of the renowned writer.

Ms Segun passed away on Thursday, about a month after her 95th birthday.

She was a poet, playwright, and writer of short stories and children’s books. She pioneered children’s literature through the Children’s Literature Association of Nigeria, which she founded in 1978, and the Children’s Documentation and Research Centre, which she established in 1990 in Ibadan.

President Tinubu mourns the illustrious writer and describes her extraordinary and enduring impact on Nigeria’s literary landscape over decades.

It adds, the President notes that Ms Segun’s first book, My Father’s Daughter, was published in 1965. It received global acclaim and remains a guidebook for aspiring writers, literary enthusiasts, and students.

President Tinubu prays for the repose of the literary icon’s soul and divine comfort for her family.

