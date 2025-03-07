News

PDP Sets Up Caretaker Committee For South South Zone

March 7, 2025
The Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a caretaker committee to manage the party’s activities in the South South region of Nigeria.

A statement issued in Abuja by the party’s National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said, this follows the expiration of the tenure of the current Zonal Executive on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

The new committee will take over from Monday, March 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, the PDP’s National Working Committee has approved the formation of an interim leadership to ensure continuity and smooth operations in the zone.

The committee is expected to oversee the party’s affairs for three months or until a new executive is elected as stated in the party’s constitution.

The committee consists of seven members, with Emma Ogidi as chairman and Chief Damiete Herbert-Miller as secretary

March 7, 2025
