Notorious Lakurawa Kingpin, Maigemu, Eliminated In Kebbi Gun Battle

March 7, 2025
A combined team of security operatives, has eliminated a notorious Lakurawa kingpin, Maigemu, in Kebbi State.

The Director of Security, Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji AbdulRahman Usman Zagga, disclosed that Maigemu was neutralized on Thursday at Kuncin Baba in Arewa Local Government, a remote area with challenging terrain, after a fierce gun battle.

This success comes just a week after Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, visited Bagiza and Rausa Kade communities in Arewa Local Government to condole with residents over the killing of six people by suspected Lakurawa cattle rustlers.

Zagga also urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by sharing intelligence and reporting suspicious activities in their areas to ensure lasting peace in the state.

