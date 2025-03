NAF Provides Consolation to Victims of Erroneous Airstrike in Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force has provided some consolations to the communities affected by the recent erroneous Airstrike in Zamfara State, even as it is adopting additional measures to avert reoccurrence of the tragedy.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar stated this while on a sympathy visit to Governor Dauda Lawal and the families of the victims.

