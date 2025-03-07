News

Jigawa State Govt To Supports Schools Protection Squad For Success Of Safe School Initiative.

March 7, 2025
0 11 Less than a minute

The complexity of the Nigerian security landscape requires vigilance and innovative approached with support and collaboration of all stakeholders for the low enforcement officers to succeed.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, gave the hint in a message at the launch of schools protection squad in Jigawa State emphasizing that schools are sanctuaries of knowledge and development that must be protected from any form of threat.

Governor Umar Namadi, the guest of honor at the event, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security efforts in the state.

Auwal Muhammad reports.

March 7, 2025
0 11 Less than a minute

Related Articles

President Tinubu Approves Employment For 774 Health Fellows

March 7, 2025

Senate suspends Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduahgan for 6 months

March 6, 2025

Nigeria Congratulates Ghana @ 68th Independence

March 6, 2025

Nigerian Troops Eliminate 111 Terrorists, Arrest 92 Suspects And Rescue 75 Victims In One Week

March 6, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button