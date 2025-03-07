Jigawa State Govt To Supports Schools Protection Squad For Success Of Safe School Initiative.

The complexity of the Nigerian security landscape requires vigilance and innovative approached with support and collaboration of all stakeholders for the low enforcement officers to succeed.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, gave the hint in a message at the launch of schools protection squad in Jigawa State emphasizing that schools are sanctuaries of knowledge and development that must be protected from any form of threat.

Governor Umar Namadi, the guest of honor at the event, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security efforts in the state.

