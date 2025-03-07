Iman Suleiman-Ibrahim to Mediate Between NASS leadership and Senator Natasha Over her Suspension

With the ongoing issues between the senate president, Godswill Akpabio and the Kogi central senator taking a higher dimension further threatening women representation in the national assembly, minister of women affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim has promised to broker peace between the parties.

The minister made the commitment while addressing state house correspondents at the periodic briefing organized by the presidential media team called “meet the press’’.