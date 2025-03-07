Foreign Affairs Minister Tuggar On Strengthening Nigeria-UK Relations

Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar has successfully concluded a high-level visit to the United Kingdom from March 3rd to 5th, 2025, aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties focused on trade, investment, technology, security, media, and academia.

During the visit, Tuggar met with UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy to enhance economic ties and security cooperation, as well as with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss legal migration and justice reform under the Nigeria-UK Migration, Justice, and Home Affairs Dialogue. Their talks covered important issues such as combating transnational crime and improving judicial cooperation.

This visit aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s foreign policy agenda, which emphasizes economic diplomacy. Tuggar delivered a key address at Chatham House on Nigeria’s evolving foreign policy and aspirations for global influence.

His engagements with British lawmakers and financial institutions focused on expanding trade and investment opportunities, particularly in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, while promoting a positive image of Nigeria. Security discussions centered on counter-terrorism and intelligence sharing. Additionally, Tuggar met with UK academic institutions to advance educational exchanges and scholarships for Nigerian students.

So far, the visit emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing diplomatic relations and aimed for significant outcomes in line with the “4-D Foreign Policy Agenda”—Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Defence.