First Lady Hosts (Iftar) Breaking Of Ramadan Fast

Demonstrating compassion and mercy, as exemplified by the month of Ramadan, is what Nigeria, and indeed Nigerians need at this time of renewed Hope.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu shared this insight while breaking Ramadan fast with female members of the Federal Executive Council and spouses of federal lawmakers, governors, ministers and service chiefs in the State House.

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan also attended the Iftar.

Addressing her guests, the First Lady says while it is sometimes difficult to do good, it must be done in worship to Almighty Allah without seeking acknowledgment or validation from the beneficiaries.

In a lecture at the Iftar, Head of Islamic Studies Department, University of Ilorin, Prof Azeezat Adebayo describes compassion and mercy as the bedrock of human relations, with the month of Ramadan as a special time of training in the twin virtues.