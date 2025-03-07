FG Freezes Accounts Of 15 Individuals Linked To Terrorism Financing

The Federal Government has designated the Finland-based leader of the Autopilot faction of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa and 14 other individuals and a business entity as terrorism financiers.

The government also designated Lakurawa as a terrorist group.

The decision was based on the affected individuals’ alleged involvement in funding and supporting terrorist activities.

The declaration followed the meeting of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee, a body led by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, which recommended the designation.

In the light of this, the Federal Government has frozen all the bank accounts traced to the affected persons and the business entity.

The decision is in line with Section 54 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.