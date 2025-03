Senate suspends Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduahgan for 6 months

Nigeria Congratulates Ghana @ 68th Independence

Nigerian Troops Eliminate 111 Terrorists, Arrest 92 Suspects And Rescue 75 Victims In One Week

Crisis in Ilawo: Community Accuses Police of Protecting Controversial Monarch Amid Violence and Looting

IGP Hosts French, UK Delegations for Capacity Building in Policing

President Tinubu Celebrates Pastor Enoch Adeboye At 83

Chinese Working Group to Collaborate with EFCC in Tackling Cybercrime

EFCC, France to Collaborate on Asset Tracking and Cybersecurity Training

First Lady Endorses Art For Governance Exhibition.