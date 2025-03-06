News

Senate suspends Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduahgan for 6 months

March 6, 2025
Senate has suspended senator Natasha Akpoti Uduahgan for six months effective 6th March 2025 for violation of senate rules.

The suspension is as recommended by the senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petition.

Other penalties on the embattled senator Natasha Uduahgan include
Preventing her from accessing her office as it would be locked up

Her Salaries and allowances have also been suspended for the 6 months while
her security details are withdrawn.

Senate also unanimously adopted the recommendation Barring Natasha from representation at events within or outside the country as Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria

She was also barred from coming to the national assembly during the period

