Nigerian Troops Eliminate 111 Terrorists, Arrest 92 Suspects And Rescue 75 Victims In One Week

March 6, 2025
Troops of the Nigerian Military have in the last seven days eliminated 111 terrorists across different theaters of operations.

The director defence media operations, Major General Markus Kangye announced this during the biweekly news conference at the defence headquarters in Abuja

Defence correspondent Ismail Musa reports that troops also arrested 92 terrorists, rescued 75 kidnapped victims
while 117 and 2,939 assorted weapons and ammunition were recovered within the period under review.

