Nigeria Congratulates Ghana @ 68th Independence

Federal Republic of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the existing bonds of cooperation with Ghana in areas of mutual interest, including trade, education, security, and regional integration.

This is contained in a congratulatory message by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, delivered to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on occasion of their country’s 68th Independence Anniversary.

The statement added that on this auspicious occasion, the Government and people of Nigeria wished the government and people of Ghana continued peace, prosperity, and success in all their endeavours.