Crisis in Ilawo: Community Accuses Police of Protecting Controversial Monarch Amid Violence and Looting

Abeokuta, Ogun State – The once-peaceful Ilawo community in Abeokuta North is now a battleground of fear, outrage, and despair as residents allege that law enforcement officers are shielding a controversial monarch accused of terrorizing the people. The crisis stems from allegations of conspiracy, assault, property destruction, and an illegal takeover of the revered Ile Ogboni, an ancestral institution central to Ilawo’s cultural identity.

Monarch’s Alleged Reign of Impunity Sparks Outrage

At the center of the storm is Alexander Olusegun Macgregor, a man whose controversial installation as the Olu of Orile Ilawo continues to face fierce opposition. Community leaders argue that his ascension violated traditional and legal protocols, yet what troubles them more is the claim that officers of Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Wale Ajao, are deliberately ignoring his alleged criminal activities, thus enabling him to rule with unchecked impunity.

Court Order for Peace Defied, Violence Escalates

In an effort to prevent further unrest, the Magistrate Court of Ogun State, Abeokuta, on December 7, 2023, ordered Macgregor to maintain peace in Ilawo for three years. However, residents claim that instead of complying, he has continued to unleash armed thugs who vandalize properties and attack those who oppose him.

Residents Live in Fear: “Our Homes Have Become a War Zone”

Reports from Ilawo paint a disturbing picture of lawlessness. Armed loyalists of Macgregor have allegedly attacked residents, looted businesses, and taken over properties with force.

A particularly shocking incident is the seizure and looting of the sacred Ile Ogboni, which was reportedly locked up under Macgregor’s orders. Shops surrounding the area were ransacked, and goods were carted away. Many residents have fled their homes, fearing further violence.

Police Accused of Enabling Lawlessness

What has fueled greater outrage is the community’s claim that police officers who are supposed to protect them have instead turned a blind eye. Despite multiple reports detailing alleged crimes, officers from Zone 2 Police Command have allegedly refused to act. Some officers reportedly told victims they were “under instructions” not to intervene.

How do you report a crime, only to realize the criminals have more protection than you?” a community elder lamented. “Are we to believe that in Nigeria, the law only works for the powerful?”

Defiance of Court Orders Raises Questions About the Rule of Law

Legal authorities have already ruled against Macgregor. Hon. Justice O. O. Majekodunmi of the High Court of Ogun State, in Suit No: AB/789/2022, declared that he is not the rightful Olu of Orile Ilawo and ordered the Ogun State Government to withdraw all instruments of office from him.

However, rather than comply, Macgregor continues to parade himself as king, allegedly defying both the courts and government authority. Even when police initially attempted to enforce the ruling, they were reportedly blocked by armed thugs loyal to Macgregor.

“The police came but stood there helpless,” an eyewitness revealed. “They claimed they had ‘orders from above’ not to act. If this is true, then we have lost faith in our country.”

Government Reaffirms Macgregor Has No Jurisdiction Over Abeokuta North

Amid the rising tensions, the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has issued a statement confirming that Macgregor has no legal authority over Ilawo town in Abeokuta North.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs clarified that the jurisdiction of the Olu of Orile-Ilawo is limited to Orile-Ilawo and its traditionally associated areas within Odeda Local Government Area. Abeokuta North, on the other hand, remains under the authority of HRH Oba Teju Oso, the Osile of Egbaland.

Despite this official clarification, Macgregor has allegedly continued to assert influence beyond his legal boundaries, escalating tensions further.

Will Justice Prevail, or Will Ilawo Be Left to Suffer?

As the crisis deepens, Ilawo residents are demanding urgent intervention. They are calling on the Inspector General of Police, human rights organizations, and the international community to intervene before the situation spirals further out of control.

“This is not just about Ilawo. It’s about whether Nigeria is still a country governed by the rule of law,” a distressed resident stated. “If this injustice continues here, it can happen anywhere.”

With allegations of police complicity, defiance of court rulings, and increasing violence, the big question remains: Will justice prevail, or will Ilawo be abandoned to the forces of lawlessness?