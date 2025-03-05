News

President Tinubu Celebrates Pastor Enoch Adeboye At 83

March 5, 2025
President Bola Tinubu congratulates Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on his 83rd birthday.

The President shares in the joy of this special occasion with Pastor Adeboye’s family, particularly his wife, Pastor Foluke, spiritual leaders and members of the RCCG, the body of Christ, and the clergy.

President Tinubu acknowledges the unique leadership role of the renowned clergyman whose teachings for more than five decades continue to shape and change lives across generations in the country and beyond.

The President extols Pastor Adeboye’s humility and wisdom and commends his contributions, even beyond the pulpit, to healthcare and education in Nigeria.

President Tinubu prays that God Almighty will continue to keep his servant, Daddy G.O., in good health and strength as he carries on his stewardship in the Lord’s vineyard.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

March 5, 2025
