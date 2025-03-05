News

IGP Hosts French, UK Delegations for Capacity Building in Policing

March 5, 2025
The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, hosted delegations from France and the United Kingdom at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The engagements underscored Nigeria’s commitment to international partnerships and enhancing the Nigeria Police Force’s capacity to tackle evolving security challenges.

Discussions with the French delegation focused on strengthening collaboration in critical areas, including cybercrime investigation, counterterrorism, knowledge sharing, training, equipment, and technology.

In a related development, the IGP represented by AIG Department of Operations (DOPs) Taiwo Adeleke, CP Ifeanyi Uche, and other senior officers welcomed the UK-Nigeria Cyber Security Delegation.

The discussions centered on the evolving cyber threat landscape, cybersecurity best practices, and ongoing collaboration to combat cyber threats.

The successful engagements with both delegations highlight the Nigeria Police Force’s dedication to leveraging global partnerships and adopting innovative strategies to enhance security and protect Nigerians.

