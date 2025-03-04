Remitta Not Ditched

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has clarified that the Federal Government has not discarded Remitta as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approved payment gateway.

The Office explains that Remitta would rather be integrated into the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) alongside other eligible Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) for government revenue collection and remittances to enhance liberalisation.

The Office of the Accountant of the Federation which made this known in a statement in Abuja, said the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance System (TMRAS) will go live on March 4, 2025.

Adding that the TMRAS policy was developed in line with the directives of the President and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun to achieve effective treasury revenue assurance and improved budget performance of all MDAs and federal Government owned Enterprises

To allay the fears of revenue payers and the general public, the OAGF clarified that, “Remitta remains the only approved payment gateway for Federal Government payments and revenue collection for at least two month; but the government is working to take over the management of the front-end payment infrastructure and expand the collection system to accommodate other Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) licensed Payment Solution Services Providers.