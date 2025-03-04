PDP Professionals Meets to Reposition Party

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after an extensive review of the current state of affairs in the Party, submitted that the party is bleeding and is on the way to self destruction.

A statement by the Chairman of the PDP Professionals, Obinna Nwachukwu, said that it was time for all leaders, stakeholders, members and supporters of the PDP across the country to stand up for the party at this moment and rescue it from imminent collapse.

It added that the party is dangerously hemorrhaging and being weakened from carrying out its role as a viable opposition party, therefore the need to rescue it from perceived predatory grip of some forces.

The conference assured the party of its unalloyed commitment to the unity, stability and success of the party as it join forces to reposition the PDP as a major opposition party poised to take back power at the centre in 2027.