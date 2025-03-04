News

Gov. Ododo to empower 1000 youths annually with skills

March 4, 2025
In a heartfelt effort to support vulnerable communities during the holy month of Ramadan, Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has initiated a comprehensive palliative distribution programme. Over 33,000 civil servants and flood victims across the state are set to benefit from this initiative, which aims to ease the economic strain faced by many during this sacred period.

The relief packages include essential food items, clothing, prayer mats, and other necessities, providing much-needed assistance to those affected by recent floods and economic challenges. Governor Namadi emphasized that the programme reflects the government’s commitment to standing with its people during difficult times.

