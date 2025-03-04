Bago Inaugurates Steering Committee for Ward Development Project

Niger State Governor farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago has inaugurated the State Steering Committee for Niger State Ward Development project at the Council Chamber of the Government House Minna.

He said Niger State Government has budgeted N9.864b annually for the Ward Development out of which N3m will be spent monthly on each of the 274 wards of the state .

Farmer Umaru Bago who described the inauguration of the Committee as historical for all Nigerlites said the Ward development project which has been long awaited has already kick-started with the inauguration of the State steering Committee which will in turn inaugurate Local Government Committee with the Local Government Committee equally to form Committees at the Ward level.

He said, the list of people to make up the Local Government Committees will vary from Ward to Ward as a template has been produced to accommodate critical stakeholders in the Ward Committees.

The Farner Governor reminded the Committee members of the herculean task ahead of them and that they most wear their thinking Caps as the State Government requires a Needs assessment from different Wards through their Committees to ascertain the degree of what they require, ranging but not limited to health, education, sanitation, water, security and infrastructure.

He expressed confidence in the Committee adding that the members have the capacity to deliver and so, he is counting on them to carry out their task diligently.

Farmer Umaru Bago also disclosed that N3m is set as a baseline as there are other interwoven Agencies like the Local Government Area Councils, SUBEB, healthcare centres, Ministries of environment and education which also have projects to be domiciled in Wards and as such, there should be synchronisation so as to have even spread of projects across the State.

Farmer Governor Bago also advised that people who will execute the projects should be people of the respective Wards who are expertise in various fields to enable them participate and be productive in the development of their areas while also expressing optmism that the initiative will help in rapid development of the State.

The Chairman of the State Steering Committee and Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Phalalu Bako Mohammed, thanked the Governor for the Confidence reposed on them and assured that they will work assiduously to achieve the desired result.

He commended the farmer Governor for all the developmental projects being executed across the State, describing his efforts as unprecedented.

The Chairman of the Committee disclosed that the committee will immediately embark on citizens engagement, sensitisation and would ensure the funds are judiciously utilised through proper monitoring and evaluation of projects.

Other Committee members are Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo, Commissioner, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as the Vice Chairman, Alh. Aminu Musa Bobi who is also the Niger State APC Chairman, member, Hajiya Binta Mamman, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Member, Engr. Ibrahim Panti, Special Adviser, Ward Development Project, Member.

Others are Mohammad Nma Kolo, Special Adviser, Political, Member, Yahuza Abdullahi, Director-General, Wards Relations, Member, Iliyasu Zakari, Niger State ALGON Chairman, Member, Dr. Yakubu Mohammed Bello, Permanent Secretary, Rural Development will serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

Bologi Ibrahim