Tinubu Receives Julious Maada

President Bola Tinubu this Monday received President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio in the state house.

He was received on arrival by the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Sierra Leonean President who is in the country for a private engagement arrived in the state house at about noon for a courtesy visit on the ECOWAS chairman.

State house correspondent, Musbau Dan-Wahab reports that, the two leaders had a one-on-one discussion, details of which are sketchy yet.

This is the first time the Sierra Leonean president would be on such visit to president Tinubu,.

However, the visitor is a regular at ECOWAS summits held in Abuja so far under the leadership of the Nigerian leader.