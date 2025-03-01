President Tinubu Receives Akwa Ibom’s Highest Traditional Title, Urges Cross–Party Collaboration to Lift the Nation

The Akwa Ibom State Council of Traditional Rulers has conferred President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the highest traditional title: “Otuekong, or Commander–in–Chief of Akwa Ibom State.”

The conferment was held Friday at the State House, Abuja. The President General, Nteyin Solomon Etuk, Okuibom Ibibio III, led the chiefs.

The chiefs were among the 104-member delegation led to the State House by Governor Umo Eno.

Other delegation members were political leaders from different parties, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his wife Ekaette, religious leaders, former ministers and lawmakers, women and youth groups.

“I accept all the honours and the conferment. I am one of you. Going back in time, I recall staying in Eket as an auditor of Mobil. We are all friends and family with the State that has moved progressively, with development and speed,” President Tinubu said.

He said the country’s full potential can be better realised when political leaders look beyond party loyalty in serving the nation.

President Tinubu attributed the progress in Akwa Ibom State to consistency of vision and commitment to the collective development goal.

“I have just signed the 2025 budget. I am happy that the uncertainty over the economy is fading, and hope is rising. Thank you for always staying with us. We must work together to build the nation. And to everyone here, you represent and reflect a good society.

The President commended Governor Eno for his generous spirit, selflessness, and broad vision. He provided strong and purposeful leadership that transformed the State quickly.

President Tinubu affirmed that the Governor’s leadership style should be an example for other political leaders.

The President noted, “I have listened to the governor’s concerns about a deep-sea port and a state visit.”

“You have a very good governor, and he has the fear of God and love for his people. I watch the Arise programme of the State, and have been following developments.

Senate President Akpabio said Governor Eno has been promoting unity and harmony in the State, noting that the entire political leadership of the State will meet for more reconciliation.

Akpabio assured the President of the state’s full support in moving the nation forward.

Governor Eno, who presented his scorecard to the President, said the State was ready to work with the federal government, particularly in building infrastructure like the Ibom deep sea port and intervening in ecological challenges.

The Governor thanked the President and his wife, Sen Oluremi Tinubu, for their support to his family when he lost his wife.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President