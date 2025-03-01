Gombe Government Launches Statewide Ramadan Food Distribution to Support Poor, Vulnerable Persons

…”Governor Inuwa Yahaya has Directed that all Available Food iIems in the State’s Stores be Distributed Immediately.’ Committee Chairman, Luggerewo

In a concerted effort to support the less privileged and vulnerable during the holy month of Ramadan, the Gombe State Government has launched a statewide distribution of essential food items to provide much-needed relief, ease economic hardship, and enable greater spiritual devotion during this sacred period.

The essential food items for distribution include 30,355 bags of rice, 6,880 bags of maize, 3,360 bags of millet, 2,880 bags of sugar, 3,380 cartons of spaghetti, and 2,688 gallons of vegetable oil.

Flagging off the distribution exercise, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of the people of Gombe State.

He emphasized his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of status, benefits from government interventions.

Represented by the Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, the governor assured to keep providing essential support, particularly to the less privileged, as part of his vision for a more equitable and prosperous State.

Hon. Luggerewo, who also the Chairman of the Ramadan Palliative Distribution Committee, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his compassion in distributing the food items, particularly to the less privileged members of society during this critical period of Ramadan fasting.

“This distribution of palliatives is a reflection of His Excellency’s generosity and deep concern for his people, especially during this sacred month of Ramadan,” he stated.

“This is a month of fasting, mercy, and blessings. His Excellency deemed it necessary to extend a helping hand to the less privileged and vulnerable members of society to support them observe Ramadan with ease,” he added.

The State Distribution Coordinator explained that Governor Inuwa Yahaya had directed that all available food items in the state’s stores be distributed immediately.

He assured that a well-structured framework has been put in place to ensure the food items are distributed at the LGA and ward levels to reach the intended beneficiaries effectively.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Haruna Abdullahi, who also serves as the Secretary of the Distribution Committee, lauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s inclusive approach to the distribution exercise.

He assured that due process, transparency, and accountability would be upheld in carrying out the assignment.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Secretary General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Sale Danburam, expressed appreciation to the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration for intervening at this crucial time to cushion the hardship faced by citizens, particularly during Ramadan.

Similarly, speaking on behalf of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), the state Deputy Chairman of the Association of Persons with Disabilities, Bala Jibrin Zannah, commended the inclusion of PWDs in the distribution exercise.

He noted that this support would go a long way in helping their members dedicate themselves to worship and spiritual growth during Ramadan instead of roaming the streets for alms.

Malam Bala also thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for establishing the Disability Commission and appointing board members, a move he said would significantly address the challenges and needs of persons with disabilities.

“This is indeed commendable, as Gombe State has become the first to establish this commission,” he remarked.

Representatives of the beneficiaries assured that the food items would be distributed in line with the stipulated guidelines.

With the formal flag-off of the distribution exercise at the state level, local government areas will receive their allocations for onward distribution to identified beneficiaries at the ward level, so that the items reach their intended recipients.

Ismaila Uba Misilli