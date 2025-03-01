News

FG Approves The Appointment Of New Vice -chancellor For Admiralty University, Ibuzor, Delta State

March 1, 2025
The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Professor Lucian O. Chukwu as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Admiralty University, Ibuzor, Delta State.

The Governing Council of Admiralty University, Ibuzor conducted the selection exercise for the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor on 26th and 27th February, 2025, at the Council Chamber of the University. At the end of the exercise, Professor Lucian O. Chukwu emerged as the highest scorer with 83.41% among the five interviewed candidates.

In line with the principle of merit being upheld by the federal government, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has approved the appointment of Professor Lucian O. Chukwu as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Admiralty University, Ibuzor. The appointment is for a single tenure of five years with effect from 28th February, 2025.
The Honourable Minister wishes the new Vice-Chancellor a successful tenure of office.

Folasade Boriowo
Director of Press and Public Relations

