DG NILDS Rejoices With Muslim Ummah on Ramadan.

The Director General National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman is congratulating the Muslim ummah for witnessing the commencement of 2025 Ramadan fast, urging them To Use the Period To Pray For the Country.

In a statement issued by his Media Adviser Mohammad Abdulkadir, Professor Sulaiman thanked Almighty Allah for sparing the lives of the faithful to witness the holy month of Ramadan.

The DG NILDS urges Muslims to use the period to dedicate special prayers for the country’s leadership as well.

While underscoring the significance of fasting as one of the five pillars of Islam, Professor Sulaiman enjoined the wealthy individuals to support the less privileged to cushion the effects of hardship in this challenging period.