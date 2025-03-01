At NIPSS Course 46 Graduation: President Tinubu Charges Policy Makers To Spearhead Nigeria’s Digital Reforms

*Pledges increased support for policy research institutions, broadband expansion*

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has implored new graduates of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) as well as other policy makers in Nigeria to take the lead in driving the nation’s digital transformation and tech-driven economic growth.

This, he said, is premised on plans by his administration to revitalise NIPSS, “fully digitising its operations, developing an advanced e-library, and establishing virtual learning platforms to ensure executive education remains cutting-edge and accessible.”

President Tinubu gave the charge on Friday at the graduation ceremony of Senior Executive Course 46 of NIPPS, Nigeria’s premier policy institution, in Kuru, Plateau State.

The President, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, specifically noted that policy research, youth empowerment, and technological innovation are indispensable in shaping Nigeria’s future.

He noted that this year’s course theme, “Digital Economy, Youth Empowerment, and Sustainable Job Creation in Nigeria,” perfectly aligns with his administration’s priorities.

“The task ahead is not an easy one, but I have no doubt that you are equal to it. You must return to your organisations and communities with a renewed sense of purpose, knowing that the future of our nation rests, in part, on the quality of leadership you provide,” the President said.

President Tinubu maintained that technology holds a central place in leveraging Nigeria’s youthful population, which constitutes over 60% of the country’s demographics, to propel economic transformation.

He said, “Young people are our greatest asset. Their energy, creativity, and technological prowess must be fully harnessed to propel our country into a new era of economic transformation. This is an investment we cannot afford to take for granted.”

The President promised that initiatives, including the expansion of broadband infrastructure, the development of digital entrepreneurship, and the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy would help the country maximise the potential of its youth population.

“We are going nowhere unless we are well positioned to utilise technology in our daily lives and guide our industries towards the demands of this new wave of industrial revolution,” he stated.

The Nigerian leader reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening policy research institutions like NIPSS, describing them as the “fulcrum of strategic thought” in national development.

“No nation that cares about its future underfunds the very institution that provides strategic insights and policy direction for national development,” he said.

President Tinubu pledged to revamp NIPSS’s digital infrastructure, including the establishment of an advanced e-library and virtual learning platforms, just as he underscored the need to “fully digitise NIPSS operations to ensure executive education remains cutting-edge and accessible.”

He recalled that the federal government recently approved the takeover of the Oba Adetona Post-Graduate School of Policy and Governance Studies to bolster Nigeria’s policy research ecosystem.

“This decision underscores our dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s ecosystem of policy research institutions,” he said.

President Tinubu also mentioned ongoing efforts to empower young Nigerians through vocational training and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), explaining that “through initiatives like the Renewed Hope Skills Acquisition Programme, we are equipping young Nigerians with practical skills in technology, construction, and the creative industries.

On his part, Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, said the state government would prioritise sending female candidates to the institute, just as he appealed for the state to be given more slots to accommodate the growing demand for the institute’s admission.

“I want to congratulate you on having gone through this course, and I hope that what you have learned here will add value to our national progress,” the governor said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof Ayo Omotayo, said the graduation was a testament to the vision of the class and the institute to foster strategic leadership in Nigeria.

“In past years, we have made significant strides in making our research outputs relevant to today’s critical national issues. The digital economy is reshaping the global landscape, and Nigeria must embrace these technologies. We must drive sustainability for generations to come,” he said.

He added that while the experiences of the participants’ would undoubtedly contribute to addressing the future of work, “the class represents a new wave of leaders equipped to drive change in Nigeria.”

Also, the Monitor-General for Course 46, Colonel Fakandu Mohammed Bala, said the class of 96 members developed two humanoid robots, using locally sourced materials at the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) owned by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“The essence is to show that we have the capacity and ability to drive our developmental processes with homegrown technologies. The two robots are designed to improve the efficiency of workplaces such as hospitals and government offices,” he said.

Dignitaries present at the graduation ceremony included former Plateau State Governors, Joshua Dariye and Major General Lawrence Onoja (rtd); National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; members of the National Assembly; Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Gabriel Dewan; members of the Plateau State House of Assembly; security heads; traditional rulers, and other government officials.

*Stanley Nkwocha*