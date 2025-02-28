Tinubu Signs 2025 Appropriation Bill into Law

The camera captures President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seated at his desk, the Nigerian flag and the presidential seal behind him. Top government officials, including legislature and executive members, stand around him as he prepares to sign the bill

“At the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today officially signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill into law, marking a significant step towards economic growth and national development.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu:

“Distinguished guests, esteemed members of the National Assembly, ministers, and fellow Nigerians, today, we take another bold step in shaping our nation’s economic future. With the signing of the 2025 Appropriation Bill, we reaffirm our administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline, economic transformation, and the welfare of all Nigerians.”

“This budget is designed to accelerate infrastructural development, enhance security, promote job creation, and support critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture. It reflects our dedication to building a resilient economy and ensuring prosperity for all.”

(President Tinubu picks up his pen and signs the bill, as cameras flash and officials applaud.)

Senate President Godswill Akpabio:

“This is a landmark moment for our nation. The National Assembly worked tirelessly to ensure that this budget aligned with the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people. We are confident that its implementation will drive economic growth and improve the lives of citizens.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas:

“The legislative and executive arms have demonstrated a strong commitment to collaboration and good governance. This budget will provide the necessary resources to implement key policies that will uplift Nigerians.”

Minister of Finance, Wale Edun:

“The 2025 budget reflects prudent financial planning, emphasizing fiscal responsibility and sustainable economic development. We will ensure its effective implementation for the benefit of all.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu:

“With this budget signed into law, we now shift our focus to execution. I urge all ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure transparent and effective utilization of funds. Together, we will build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.”

“With the signing of the 2025 Appropriation Bill, the Tinubu administration sets the stage for another year of strategic economic planning and development. Nigerians now look forward to the implementation of policies that will bring progress and stability to the nation.”