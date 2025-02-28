News

Salary Fraud: Governor Yusuf Suspends Acting Head of Service with Immediate Effect

February 28, 2025
Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has suspended with immediate effect the Acting Head of Service and Permanent Secretary, Establishment, Salisu Mustapha, over alleged salary deductions and non-payment of some civil servants’ salaries.

In a statement issued by
Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa Director General,
Media and Publicity
Government House, Kano, confirms that Salisu Mustapha has also been directed to step aside as Permanent Secretary, Establishment, under the Office of the Head of Service, to allow for an unhindered investigation.
It adds to ensure administrative continuity, the governor has approved the appointment of Malam Umar Muhammad Jalo, the Permanent Secretary, REPA, as the new Acting Head of Service, pending the outcome of the ongoing probe.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his zero-tolerance stance on financial malpractice, warning that anyone found guilty will face severe consequences.

Meanwhile the Abdulkadir Abdussalam-led investigative committee has been given seven days to uncover the root of the irregularities and submit its findings.

