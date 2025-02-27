Ramadan: Moon Sighting set 28th February

The Sultanate Council Sokoto says that Friday 28th February, 2025, marks the start of the search for the new Moon of Ramadan 1446AH.

This is in a statement signed by Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu.

It calls on Muslims to look out for the new Moon on Friday and report any sighting to their nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar for formal announcement.

The statement added that if the new Crescent is sighted, the following phone numbers could be contacted for onward communication to the Sultanate Council:

08037157100 08066303077 08035965322 08099945903 07067146900