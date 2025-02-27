Press ReleaseReligion

Ramadan: Moon Sighting set 28th February

February 27, 2025
The Sultanate Council Sokoto says that Friday 28th February, 2025, marks the start of the search for the new Moon of Ramadan 1446AH.

This is in a statement signed by Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu.

It calls on Muslims to look out for the new Moon on Friday and report any sighting to their nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar for formal announcement.

The statement added that if the new Crescent is sighted, the following phone numbers could be contacted for onward communication to the Sultanate Council:

  1. 08037157100
  2. 08066303077
  3. 08035965322
  4. 08099945903
  5. 07067146900

