Nigeria Congratulates Kuwait on Her 64th Independence; Pledges Stronger Ties

Federal Government of Nigeria has congratulated the State of Kuwait on her 64th Independence Anniversary.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, in a congratulatory message through the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, stated that Nigeria and Kuwait share a long-standing relationship rooted in mutual respect, cooperation, and shared aspirations for global prosperity.

In the statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar indicates Nigeria values the bonds of friendship between the two nations and expresses hope in deepening bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest.

As the State of Kuwait celebrates her 64th Independence Anniversary,

Nigeria stands in solidarity with Kuwait and its people to mark this significant milestone, a testament to Kuwait’s resilience, progress, and commitment to peace and development.