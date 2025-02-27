EFCC Alerts Nigerians on Organized Foreign Fraud Syndicates.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede cautions Nigerians to be careful of organized foreign fraud syndicates that are establishing cells across the country and recruiting young Nigerians into serious organized cybercrimes.

The Chairman made the warning while receiving participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 18 of the National Institute for Security Studies.

The Chairman of the commission discloses that some of the foreigners arrested were already ex-convicts in their countries and have escaped into the African continent.

He adds that investigation reveals that they are developing cells in some other African countries not only in Nigeria.

The EFCC’s boss calls for efforts at both national and continental levels to combat the menace especially of internet fraudsters and terrorist financing which he says is responsible for insecurity in some parts of the continent.