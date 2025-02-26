News

Tinubu Condoles With Aso Rock Chief Imam Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman On The Passing Of His Mother

February 26, 2025
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu offers his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman, Chief Imam of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Fatima Abubakar Sulaiman.

Hajiya Fatima departed at 101 in Kaduna on Monday and left a remarkable legacy of faith, family devotion, and unwavering commitment to community service. Her profound impact resonates in the life and work of her son, the Chief Imam.

President Tinubu prays for Allah’s boundless mercy upon Hajiya Fatima’s soul and for strength and solace for Sheikh Sulaiman and his family during this mourning period.

The President encourages the family to find comfort in the knowledge that Hajiya Fatima’s blessed life and legacy of righteousness and service will continue to inspire future generations.

Bayo Onanuga

February 26, 2025
