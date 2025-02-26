News

Police Raid Criminal Hideout In Taraba, Rescue Kidnap Victims In Oyo

February 26, 2025
The Nigeria Police Force has achieved significant breakthroughs in its fight against crime, leading to the recovery of arms, the arrest of suspects, and the rescue of kidnapped victims.

In Taraba State, operatives raided a criminal hideout at Wamunchi dry-season rice farms, recovering an AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of ammunition, three Dane guns, and a bow and arrow. Twenty suspects were arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

Similarly, in Oyo State, tactical teams swiftly responded to a kidnapping incident at Agede Village, Moniya, Ibadan. Their efforts led to the rescue of three abducted individuals from the palace of Baale Tajudeen Inaolaji. One of the kidnappers was apprehended, while efforts are underway to track down others involved.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has ordered the immediate deployment of a special tactical team to rescue Afenifere Youth Leader, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, who was kidnapped on his way to Abuja. The Police urge the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could compromise ongoing operations.

