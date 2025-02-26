Gombe Hosts 2nd Security Summit as Gov. Inuwa Yahaya Donates 50 Vehicles to Security Agencies

Gombe is one of Most Peaceful States in Nigeria”– GOC 3 Div, Maj. Gen. Oyinlola

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has declared open, a 2-day second edition of the Gombe State Security Summit holding at the International Conference Center (ICC), Gombe.

The summit, with the theme “Building a Safer and More Secure Gombe State: Addressing Insecurity through Collective Action,” has been organised to bring together key stakeholders to discuss, identify, and propose actionable solutions to the insecurity challenges facing the state and the North-East region.

In his address, the Governor said his administration will leverage the recommendations and strategies from the summit to develop a blueprint for sustainable peace initiatives to address the underlying causes of conflict and insecurity in the state.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya emphasized that security is the primary responsibility of any government, as peace cannot be achieved without it, reiterating that his administration has consistently prioritized the safety and well-being of the people.

He noted that despite the relative peace being enjoyed in Gombe, the state continues to face some challenges such as farmer-herder clashes, communal clashes among others, stressing that collective action must be embraced by critical stakeholders to comprehensively address the issues.

“Gombe State, though relatively stable, continues to face its own share of challenges. These include spill-over effects from neighbouring states, legacy issues like communal and farmer-herder clashes, and emerging threats such as cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

To address these issues comprehensively, we must embrace collective action, requiring the cooperation of stakeholders at all levels: security agencies, traditional and community leaders, religious leaders, civil society organizations, the media and the private sector”, he stated.

The Governor noted that addressing the root causes of insecurity, saying efforts must be made to create ways of preventing the youth from becoming criminal elements in the society,

“We must combat the menace of drug abuse among our youth, and we must work tirelessly to harness their creative potentials by equipping them with education, skills, and the opportunities they need to succeed in our fast-changing world.”

He commended President Bola Tinubu for the progress being recorded in the fight against banditry, insurgency, and crimes in the country.

“I thank Mr President for his commitment to the security, stability, and territorial integrity of our nation.

To the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, we remain grateful for your invaluable contribution to Nigeria’s security,” Inuwa Yahaya said.

The Governor used the occasion to announce the donation of 50 operational vehicles to be distributed to the security agencies to enable them discharge their responsibilities effectively.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance security in Gombe State, I am pleased to announce the donation of 50 operational vehicles to various security agencies operating within the state.

This gesture is aimed at bolstering their capacity to combat crime, ensure peace, and maintain stability across our communities”, the Governor announced.

In a goodwill message, the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of the Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Folusho Oyinola, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for prioritizing security matters which he described as key to the growth and development of any society

He described Gombe as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, pointing out that, “this fact is not accidental but as a result of a deliberate effort through the implementation of people-centered policies that encourage stakeholders participation in securing lives and property.”

Papers were presented by Gen. Abdulrasheed Aliyu (rtd) on ‘The Role of Technology and Intelligence in Combating Security Challenges’, and AIG. Zubairu Mu’azu (rtd) on ‘The Role of Community Policing in Enhancing Local Security: A Case Study of Northern Nigeria’ with the hope that participants would be equipped with the

knowledge and framework necessary to brainstorm and devise concrete and robust strategies for a safer Gombe, a more secure North-East, and a peaceful Nigeria.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Col. Abdullahi Bello (rtd), said the second Gombe state Security Summit marks a significant milestone in the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s continuous efforts in strengthening security and stability in the State.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling of the 50 operational vehicles by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the symbolic presentation of keys to the benefitting agencies.

Ismaila Uba Misilli