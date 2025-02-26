News

APC NEC Meeting Holds in an Hour Time

February 26, 2025
The National Executive Meeting of the Governing All Progressives Congress APC is gradually gathering momentum ahead of the scheduled time of 12 Noon of Wednesday 26th February, 2025 for its commencement

In the meantime, former and serving governors, former and present principal officers of the national assembly, members of the national and state working committees and other chieftains have arrived at Buhari House, National Secretariat of the Party

Security arrangements have been topnotch, while only eligible members of the meeting are allowed access after thorough screening from the main entrance of the venue.

The president, vice president and president of the Senate are being awaited which will immediately signal commencement of the meeting.

