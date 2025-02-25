JAMB Closes 2025 UTME Registration March 8

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that there will be no extension of the registration deadline for 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) beyond March 8.

In a press release by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

The UTME registration, which commences on February 3, 2025, is scheduled to close on March 8, 2025. Dr. Benjamin notes that over 1.5 million candidates have successfully registered, aligning closely with the board’s projections for the 2025 examination cycle.

JAMB, therefore, urges prospective candidates to complete their registration as soon as possible, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the established timeline and avoiding last-minute rushes.