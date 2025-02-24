Nigerian Technical Aid Corps Inaugurates Newly Nominated NTAC-ACTU Members In Collaboration With ICPC

The Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) has officially inaugurated the Newly Nominated members of the NTAC-Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) at a formal ceremony held at the NTAC Conference Room on February 20, 2025.

The Inauguration was conducted by officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in a bid to reinforce Ethical Conduct, Transparency, And Accountability Within the Organization.

The event was attended by top officials of NTAC, representatives from the ICPC, and other key stakeholders. In his keynote address, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NTAC, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub who addressed through the Director Administration, Ambassador Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed, emphasised the critical role of ACTU in upholding Integrity and Accountability in the Corps. He reiterated NTAC’s commitment to align with the Federal Government’s Anti-Corruption Initiatives and ensure Good Governance within the Institution.

Speaking on behalf of the ICPC Chairman, Mr Olusegun Adigun lauded NTAC’s dedication to fostering a Culture of Integrity. He highlighted the importance of the ACTU in identifying and mitigating corrupt practices while promoting ethical work standards. The ICPC official further assured continuous collaboration and support to enhance the effectiveness of the Unit’s operations.

The Newly Inaugurated NTAC-ACTU members took an oath of office officiated by Barrister (Mrs) Nkem Ezenwa, pledging their commitment to uphold the core values of Transparency, Integrity, And Accountability in the discharge of their duties. The members are responsible for monitoring compliance with ethical standards, sensitising staff on Corruption Prevention Mechanisms, and ensuring that NTAC remains a Model of Institutional Integrity.

The Inauguration of the NTAC-ACTU Members represents a significant step in strengthening Internal Control Measures and reinforcing a work environment driven by fairness, diligence, and responsibility. This initiative is expected to enhance Public Confidence in NTAC’s operations, further advancing its mission of providing Technical Aid and Capacity Development across Africa and beyond.

Signed

OJO A. OLUBUNMI

Head (Information and Public Relations Unit)

Nigerian Technical Aid Corps.