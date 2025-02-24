FTAN Meets Minister Musawa -Proposes National Tourism Summit to Discuss Country’s  Industry Challenges

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has proposed a National Tourism Summit to discuss strategies for advancing Nigeria’s tourism industry.

The group proposed when they paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa at the weekend in Abuja.

FTAN President, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung who led the delegation stated the need to strengthen collaboration between government and the private sector, highlighting FTAN’s role in unifying private sector associations to support government initiatives.

Onung said FTAN has been working closely with government agencies, including the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), to advance industry development and appreciated legislative efforts being made to resolve the conflicting roles of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and the Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

“FTAN supports government initiatives and we acknowledge the significance of public-private partnerships for tourism growth. We are aware of the Honourable Minister’s strategic blueprint for the Art, Culture, and Creative Industry, which now includes Tourism, but our role is to ensure the unity of private and public sector associations to foster development and tourism growth”.

The FTAN president also proposed several strategies including the establishment of a Council of Tourism Commissioners to boost state involvement in tourism development, a Tourism Satellite Account to accurately reflect the sector’s economic impact, a National Tourism Summit to comprehensively address industry-wide challenges and fostering participation in international tourism exhibitions.

“The tourism sector’s financial contributions to the national GDP cannot be over-emphasized and this is why we also propose a Tourism Satellite Account to accurately reflect its economic impact and seek reduction of multiple taxation in the hospitality sector. There is also need to revitalise the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT)”.

Responding, the Honourable Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, expressed her gratitude for the visit, the proactive engagement of FTAN and the private sector in promoting Nigeria’s tourism industry.

She acknowledged previous efforts in the Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy sectors, noting that “these efforts have laid the foundation for the growth and development of the tourism sector.”

The Minister assured FTAN of her commitment to applying similar strategic frameworks to the tourism industry.

“We will work closely with the private sector to address identified gaps and develop strategies that will drive the growth of the tourism sector. The Ministry will step up engagement with the private sector, because collaboration and partnership are essential for the success of the tourism industry.”

Musawa confirmed ongoing efforts by the ministry to revive the Presidential Council on Tourism, revealing plans for extensive discussions at the forthcoming National Council of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy billed for Oshogbo next week.

“We are committed to reviving the Presidential Council on Tourism and making it a vibrant platform for promoting Nigeria’s tourism industry.

The Ministry is also committed to convening a National Tourism Summit to gather stakeholder input on industry development strategies. The summit will provide a platform for stakeholders to share their ideas and perspectives on how to drive the growth and development of the tourism sector,” she explained.

Minister Musawa re-affirmed her dedication to prioritizing the tourism sector’s advancement, adding that “with Destination 2030: Nigeria everywhere, the ministry is committed to making Nigeria a top tourism destination in Africa, and we will work tirelessly to achieve this goal.”

