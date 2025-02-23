President Tinubu Appoints Chairman And Members Of The National Assembly Service Commission

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved Dr Saviour Enyiekere’s appointment as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for a five-year renewable term.

Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the deputy chief of staff to the Senate President.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geopolitical zones.

The 12 members are:

NORTH WEST:

(a) Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi

(b) Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka

NORTH EAST

(c) Aminu Ibrahim Malle

(d) Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud

NORTH CENTRAL

(e) Mark Hanmation Tersoo

(f) Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun

SOUTH WEST

(g) Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga

(h) Hon. Afeez Ipeza-Balogun

SOUTH EAST

(i) Hon. Dr. Nnanna Uzor Kalu

G) Festus Ifesinachi Odii

SOUTH SOUTH

(k) Patrick A. Giwa

(l) Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong

Like the chairperson, members of the Commission shall hold office for a renewable term of five years.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)