President Tinubu Appoints Chairman And Members Of The National Assembly Service Commission
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved Dr Saviour Enyiekere’s appointment as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for a five-year renewable term.
Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the deputy chief of staff to the Senate President.
President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geopolitical zones.
The 12 members are:
NORTH WEST:
(a) Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi
(b) Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka
NORTH EAST
(c) Aminu Ibrahim Malle
(d) Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud
NORTH CENTRAL
(e) Mark Hanmation Tersoo
(f) Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun
SOUTH WEST
(g) Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga
(h) Hon. Afeez Ipeza-Balogun
SOUTH EAST
(i) Hon. Dr. Nnanna Uzor Kalu
G) Festus Ifesinachi Odii
SOUTH SOUTH
(k) Patrick A. Giwa
(l) Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong
Like the chairperson, members of the Commission shall hold office for a renewable term of five years.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)