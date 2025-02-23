Gombe Governor Promises Continued Support for NYSC

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, on Friday, received in audience, the Gombe State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Chinwe Nnenna Nwaehuku, who paid him a visit in his office at the Government House.

During the audience, Governor Inuwa Yahaya assured the NYSC Coordinator that his administration would continue to support the corps in every possible way to enhance their experience and contributions to the state.

While acknowledging the current state of the Amada NYSC temporary orientation camp, the Governor pledged to look into its possible face-lift while awaiting the completion of the permanent site, which he described as one of his special projects.

He explained the progress of work at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, expressing optimism that the camp would be completed soon.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said his administration is commitment to ensuring that Corps members serving in Gombe have a more comfortable living environment.

“We want to make sure that our corps members are comfortable and supported during their service year,” he said.

He also discussed plans for a skill acquisition programme, in partnership with the NYSC, aimed at improving the lives of rural women and widows across communities in the state.

The Governor emphasized the importance of empowering these groups through skill development, which could lead to better economic opportunities.

In her remarks, Mrs. Nwachuku expressed gratitude for the Governor’s support and commitment to the NYSC scheme and the welfare of corps members serving in Gombe State.

She sought for sustained collaboration between the State government and the NYSC towards ensuring that corps members effectively contribute to the development of the state in the course of their primary assignments.

She presented the NYSC newsletter and other publications to the Governor.

Ismaila Uba Misilli